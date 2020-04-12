Gerald (Jerry) P. Buksar

TIERRA VERDE, FL - Gerald (Jerry) P. Buksar, 63 of Tierra Verde, FL formerly of Whiting, IN passed away peacefully on 3/31/2020 following a prolonged illness.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna Welch-Buksar, step children, Nicole and Aron (Gabe) Tomko, granddaughter Adelia Tomko, sister JoAnne (Thomas Gajeantan), Mary (John) Plutz, Joe (Terese) Buksar, nieces Katrina McCully, Kara Gajeantan, Audrey Price, nephews David Buksar, John Plutz, father in law Carl Welch, Sr., Leonard Hawkinson, sister in law Nancy Bebout, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and great nephews and his dear childhood friends Steve and Nancy (Kurella) Gormley. Preceded in death by his parents Mildred (Kurella) and John Buksar, brothers Chuck and James Buksar.

Jerry called FL his home for 40 years but part of his heart always remained in Whiting. Jerry owned and operated Perennial Designs. He was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan, never missing a chance to see them when they came to FL., he was a passionate music fan and never missed an opportunity to see a live show. He had been able to meet several of his favorite bands over the years engaging in conversations with them about the music they created.

Jerry was a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. Services to be announced at a later date at to be held at Baran's Funeral Home. Jerry will always be missed and remembered by those who loved him.

"Come down on your own and leave your body alone. Somebody must change. You are the reason I've been waiting so long. Somebody holds the key. But I'm near the end and I just ain't got the time" ... Blind Faith