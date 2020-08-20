Gerald P. Kray

HAMMOND, IN - Gerald P. Kray, age 65, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, Tina Flynn, and her five children; his cousins, Norman (Kathy) Szymonik, Michael (Janie) Szymonik, Linda (late Mike) Novak, David (Sally) Szymonik, Thomas (Jane) Graly, Daniel Graly, John Krajewski, Barb (Sean) Penkala-O'Brien, Stanley Penkala, Raymond Penkala, Francis Gaik, and Ray Buczkowski; and many dear friends and associates. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Adele Kray; and sister Peggy.

Funeral service Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Declan McNicholas officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3:00–7:00 p.m., and on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME.

Gerald was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, Class of 1969, Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1973, and Valparaiso School of Law, Class of 1980. He was a Magistrate for the City of Hammond Courts for 12 years. Gerald was a member of the Hammond Mohawks. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman with water fowl, and turkey hunting being his favorite. Gerald really enjoyed his trips to Africa for hunting safaris. He will be deeply missed by everyone.