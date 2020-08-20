1/
Gerald P. Kray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald P. Kray

HAMMOND, IN - Gerald P. Kray, age 65, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life, Tina Flynn, and her five children; his cousins, Norman (Kathy) Szymonik, Michael (Janie) Szymonik, Linda (late Mike) Novak, David (Sally) Szymonik, Thomas (Jane) Graly, Daniel Graly, John Krajewski, Barb (Sean) Penkala-O'Brien, Stanley Penkala, Raymond Penkala, Francis Gaik, and Ray Buczkowski; and many dear friends and associates. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Adele Kray; and sister Peggy.

Funeral service Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Declan McNicholas officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3:00–7:00 p.m., and on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME.

Gerald was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, Class of 1969, Bishop Noll Institute, Class of 1973, and Valparaiso School of Law, Class of 1980. He was a Magistrate for the City of Hammond Courts for 12 years. Gerald was a member of the Hammond Mohawks. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman with water fowl, and turkey hunting being his favorite. Gerald really enjoyed his trips to Africa for hunting safaris. He will be deeply missed by everyone.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gary Hartwig
Friend
August 19, 2020
In utter shock hearing about Gerald. My heart breaks
My family has known the Krays our whole life. We spent all our Christmas’ at their house when we were little. We referred to Geralds mom and dad as Auntie Shortie and Uncle Whitey. Auntie Shortie was like my mother’s sister.
The last time I saw Gerald was when I went to visit Auntie Shortie when she was very sick, right before she passed away. Gerald was the perfect son.
❤ Heaven got a new angel. RIP Gerald.
Cindy Zidich-Bales
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved