Gerald R. "Gerry" Michaels

ST. JOHN, IN - Gerald R. "Gerry" Michaels, age 78. Late of St. John formerly of the East Side. Passed away February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose for 56 years. Loving father of Steven (Carol) Michaels and John (Kathy) Michaels. Cherished grandfather of Dana (Jason) Graves and the late Eden (Chris) Marsh. Dearest great grandfather of six and great-great grandfather of three. Dear brother of the late Carol Pentecost, the late Roger (Roseann) Michaels, late Susan (Dennis) Ferguson, Kenneth (Nina) Michaels, Brian (Jill) Michaels, Gary Esada, and Randy (Dave) Esada. Fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Hank and Annabelle Michaels.

Gerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1960-1966 as an aircraft mechanic. He was a longtime employee of J & R Auto Repair in South Chicago and a retired employee of Nalco Chemical. In his retirement he worked for 10 years at the Cedar Creek Golf Center. Gerry was an avid golfer and a diehard Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks fan. He was a longtime member of the St. John the Evangelist Church Choir.

Visitation Thursday, February 28, 2019 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) to St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel (Corner of 93rd and 41). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or

