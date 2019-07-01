Gerald Roger O'Keefe

LA PORTE, IN - Gerald Roger O'Keefe, 82, of La Porte, passed away at 7:02 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Regency Hospital, Portage, IN. He was born February 6, 1937, in Hammond, IN, to Roger and Francis (Victor) O'Keefe.

Gerald retired from Inland Steel as a general foreman in 1984. He honorably served in the U.S. Army and was past vice commander of the American Legion Post 330, Calumet City, IL. Gerald was also a member of the Hammond Mohawks Conservation Club. He enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, cribbage, Notre Dame sports and loved John Deere tractors. He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

On January 10, 1959, in Calumet City, IL, he married Joyce H. O'Keefe, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Cheryl (Scott) Harvey of McBain, MI, Michael (Kelly) O'Keefe of Lawton, MI, Jerome O'Keefe of Lawton, MI and Christine O'Keefe of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; one sister, Joan Ortman of Highland, IN; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding in the death were his parents; and his Aunt Elsie.

Private services will be held. A celebration of his life for friends and family will be held at a later date. LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to a .