Gerald Stanley "Yogi "Pops"" Kubiak
Gerald Stanley Kubiak ("Yogi" "Pops")

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Gerald Kubiak, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Kubiak (Dolniak); daughter, Linda Kline of Merrillville; sons: James (Martie) Kubiak of Georgia, John (Carmen) Kubiak of Montana and Thomas (Robin) Kubiak of DeMott; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many step grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Romaine Swetlik, Kathleen Dolniak and Theresa Kubiak.

Preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Helen Kubiak; brother, Raymond Kubiak; sisters: Alfrieda Bogdon, Ester Milerowski and Betty Droba.

Gerald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict where he was stationed in Germany and France. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, but most of all, spending time with his family.

He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL entrusted with arrangements. The family will have a burial of cremains at a later date. For information please call 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
Hello family,
As Jerrys sister Esthers oldest daughter, I grew up thinking my Uncle was the handsomest, bravest soldier out there. Easily he was my favorite uncle, until he got married. But then my Aunt Barbara turned out to be very nice so I learned to share him.

Although weve been out of touch for some years now, its comforting to think that hes up in heaven playing a loud poker game with his Mom, Dad, sisters and brother.
Nancy Bednar
Family
