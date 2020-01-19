Gerald W. Ross

LOWELL, IN - Gerald, 83, was a longtime resident of Lowell, IN. He retired from Inland Steel in 1994.

He is survived by his two daughters, Natalie(Jeff) Ross of Janesville, WI, Lisa Bradford of Phoenix, AZ and one son Nick Ross (Amanda Nessel) of Munster, IN, grandaughter Hailey Reck of Janesville, WI and grandson, Steven Bradford of Punta Gorda, FL. He is predeceased by his son Michael Ross.

Abiding by his wishes, there will not be a service. If you wish, please make a donation in his name to Alzheimer/Dementia research.