1/1
Geraldine A. (Neville) Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Geraldine A. Brown (nee Neville)

HAMMOND, IN -

Geraldine A. Brown (nee Neville) 86 of Hammond passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Community Hospital, Munster. Beloved wife of the late Marvin E. Brown who passed away November 8, 1997; loving mother of Michael J. (Yolanda) Hill and Kevin E. (Christine) Brown; cherished grandmother of Erik M. Hill and Cynthia M. Hill; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores Baillie and Jacqueline Bultema.

Private services were held. There was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on line at www.baranfh.com.

Geraldine Brown was born on November 18, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to Edwin J. and Alice L. (Miller) Neville. She was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1951. She was a devoted member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and sang with the church choir for many years. She was a retiree of the University of Chicago Lab School with 17 years of service and was also a licensed beautician in the State of Indiana. Gerrie loved apple picking, bird watching/nature, entertaining for the holidays, music, theatre, traveling and dining out! A most loving and generous person, Gerrie was always surrounded by many friends. She supported numerous charities. Wherever she could, she would always lend a helping hand. Gerrie was dedicated to her family and treasured spending time together, especially with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 Atchison Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved