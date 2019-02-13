Geraldine "Jerri" A. Cashman

Geraldine "Jerri" A. Cashman, 76, of Highland, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She is survived by her dear husband, Randy; her loving sons Bart (Sue) Cashman, and Carl Cashman; special friends, Bev and Gary Paquin, and many adoring cousins. She was preceded in death by Carl and Laverne Smalley.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, with a Prayer Service immediately following at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, 46322. Jerri attended St. James Church in Highland, IN.

Donations may be made to the ( ) in Jerri's honor.

