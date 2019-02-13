Geraldine "Jerri" A. Cashman
HIGHLAND, IN -
Geraldine "Jerri" A. Cashman, 76, of Highland, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She is survived by her dear husband, Randy; her loving sons Bart (Sue) Cashman, and Carl Cashman; special friends, Bev and Gary Paquin, and many adoring cousins. She was preceded in death by Carl and Laverne Smalley.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, with a Prayer Service immediately following at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 15, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, 46322. Jerri attended St. James Church in Highland, IN.
Donations may be made to the () in Jerri's honor.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.