Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Ann Baliga.

Geraldine Ann Baliga

CROWN POINT, IN - Geraldine Ann Baliga age 83, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019.She is survived by her children, Joseph (Eileen) Baliga, Susan Baliga and Robert (Tracy) Baliga; grandchildren, Brian Baliga, Matthew Baliga, Colleen Baliga and Miranda (Luke) Komyatte; sister, Candy (late Larry) Blue; sister in law, Andrea Olchawa and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Baliga; brothers, Stanley Olchawa and Timothy Olchawa and sister, Nancy Jasinski.

Geraldine was born April 14, 1935 in Hammond, IN to the late Stanley and June Olchawa and was a graduate of Bowen High School in Chicago, IL. On August 28, 1954, she married the love of her life and together they raised three children. Gerry was an accomplished floral arranger working at Doctor Florist in South Holland, IL. She taught ceramics, enjoyed traveling, loved to dance and listen to music, spending time with her friends but mostly spending time with her grandchildren. Gerry was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN) with Fr. Mark Kurowski officiating.Burial to be held privately by the family. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. www.chapellawnfunerals.com