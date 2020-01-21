Geraldine "Jerry" Blake

VALPARAISO, IN - Geraldine "Jerry" Blake, 97 of Valparaiso, formerly of South Bend, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. She was born February 3, 1922 in Lafayette to William and Ruth (Goodell) Campbell. Jerry was a member of the First United Methodist Church of South Bend and enjoyed snow skiing, swimming, playing tennis, painting ceramics, needlework, and playing bridge. Jerry was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

On May 25, 1946 she married James R. Blake, who preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by their children: Janice Carlson of South Bend, William (Barbara) Blake of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Jennifer, Michael, Jason, Christina, Andrea, Sara, Jennifer, Brianna, Rebecca; and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert; and sister, Jeanne.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 11:00 AM CST until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.