Geraldine C. Giaimo
Geraldine C. Giaimo

OAK CREEK, CO - Geraldine C. Giaimo of Oak Creek, CO, formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on June 7, 2020 at YVMC in Steamboat Springs, CO. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Valois, son, Casey Giaimo; grandson, Christopher Valois (Kelly and children), and Kevin Nabors.

Geraldine was cremated and will be laid to rest with her husband Peter P. Giaimo at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Illinois.



Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
