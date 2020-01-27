Geraldine F. (Gross) Habzansky

Geraldine F. (Gross) Habzansky, 95, passed away January 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband Joseph Habzansky Jr. of almost 58 years, mother, Helen (Dostatni) Gross; father, Walter Gross; brother, Norbert Gross; and brother-in-laws: Roy Hoeppner and John Habzansky. She is survived by daughter, Laurel (Mike) Vander Tuuk; sons: Mark (Sharon) Habzansky and Joseph (Robin) Habzansky, grandchildren: Heather Hartoin, Todd (Ashley) Vander Tuuk; great-grandchildren: Haven Hartoin and Teagan and Avery Vander Tuuk; sister, Reneta Hoeppner and brother, Rev. Stephen Gross OFM Conv.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Monday, January 27, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, IN, 46322 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Gross OFM Conv. officiating. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Geraldine was a homemaker and a worker at Mary Ann Garden Center. She was an avid reader.

