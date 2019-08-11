Geraldine F. Klodnicki

EAST SIDE - Geraldine F. Klodnicki, age 90, late of the East Side, passed away August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Pamela (Mike) Wilk, Robert (Joan) Klodnicki, and the late Michael Klodnicki. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Christy), Danny (Kristen), R. J. (Emily), and Jason (Elizabeth). Dearest great grandmother of nine. Preceded in death by her mother Helen Rapacki.

Geraldine was a longtime active parishioner of Annunciata Church.

Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com