Geraldine Guillen

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY MOM, GERALDINE GUILLEN ON HER 5TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

Thank you Lord for Angels you send to us each day, to comfort and to guide us when we have lost our way. They come disguised as humans, so their wings never show, but we know we have been blessed before they have to go. Happy Birthday Mom. I miss you and I love you more.

Love, Your Princess Michelle Jo and Family