Geraldine Hall

DYER, IN - Geraldine Hall, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in, Dyer, IN. Born July 18, 1936, to Alvin and Mary Smith Bonds. She attended Hammond Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and worked in housekeeping at Jones Clinic (Munster, IN) and Walmart (Schererville, IN).

A Celebration of Life service was held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS with Burial in Gaston Cemetery.

She is survived by son, Paul A. Hall; daughter, Kathy Hall; brother, Dean Bonds; sister, Birdie Bonds; two nephews, Wayne (Peggy) Hall, Kenneth (Andrea) Michaels and family; two great-nephews, Ray (Cindy) Hall, Michael (Kadie) Hall; and great-niece, Lacie (Nikoma) Myhand. She is preceded in death by husband, Paul M. Hall; daughter, Jarri Wendinger Hall; and her parents.