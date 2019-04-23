Geraldine M. Jacobsen

DYER, IN - Geraldine M. Jacobsen, age 95, of Dyer, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She is survived by her son Mark (Crystal) Jacobsen; daughter Ruth (Thomas) Gindl; grandchildren: Phillip (Cassidee) Jacobsen, Michael (Genevieve) Jacobsen, Maria (Benjamin) Raimbault, Adam Gindl, Lindsey Pelletier, and Nicholas Pelletier; six great grandchildren; and nieces Rosemary, Mary Kay, Peggy, and Susan. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Jacobsen.

Funeral services will be directly at St Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive in Dyer on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with visiting from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John from 3:00-8:00 p.m. "Aunt Ger" or "The Cookie Lady" retired from the Chicago Park District and was a volunteer at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of the St. Joseph Alter and Rosary Sodality, St. Maria Goretti Seniors Club, AARP 1552, and the Red Hat Society. Donations to Father Blaney's Friends Club through the Share Foundation would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com