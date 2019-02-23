Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine "Geri" Mackowiak.

Geraldine "Geri" Mackowiak

HIGHLAND, IN - Geraldine "Geri" Mackowiak, age 81, of Highland, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband Edmund "Ed"; children: Ed (Nancy) Mackowiak, Della (Joe) Dickey, Tom (Debbie) Mackowiak; grandchildren: Kelsey (Matthew) Handy, Zachary (fiancee Aarika) Mackowiak, Joe and Alex Dickey. She was preceded in death by her parents Steven and Louise Kris, brother Steven Kris, and aunt Della Velutis.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue in Highland on Sunday February 24, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Monday at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Edward Moszur officiating.

Geri was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland. She enjoyed working and especially enjoyed meeting people. Geri found many friends during her work at Sherlock's Home restaurant in the 80's. Later she worked the fragrance counter at Carson's in Woodmar and found her true calling. Geri was also very artistic working in acrylics and ceramics. Geri's true passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to in her memory would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com