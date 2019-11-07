Geraldine "Geri" McDaniel

VALPARAISO, IN - Geraldine "Geri" McDaniel, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born September 10, 1928 in Cullman, AL to Zeus and Louise (Wenzel) Bieker. Geri's primary job was taking care of her family, but she had many business and fundraising interests throughout her life. She was very involved in Catholic Relief Services, where she took in Vietnamese children during the conflict, the , the Art Barn, and various volunteering opportunities in the community. Geri enjoyed golfing, and painting with acrylic paints and water colors. She will be remembered as a social butterfly, who was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Geri will be dearly missed.

In August of 1947 in Rockford, IL, Geri married Wayne McDaniel, who preceded her in death in 1979. She is survived by their children: Britt McDaniel of Champaign, IL, Shirley McDaniel of Valparaiso, Scott McDaniel of Champaign, IL; granddaughter, Deana (Tim) McAuliffe; great-grandchildren: Madeline, Timmy, and Joey. She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Jeffrey McDaniel, two brothers and two sisters.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .