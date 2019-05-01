Geraldine P. Pazour

CHICAGO, IL -

Geraldine P. Pazour, age 81, of Chicago, IL passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She is survived by her children, Gregory (Judith) Pazour, Kevin Pazour, Deirdre (Raymond) Ignas; grandchildren, Gregory John, Jr., Justin Walter, Kevin Matthew, Korey Michael and Frank Edward Kozinski; great grandchild, John Frankie; God daughter, Marilyn Sikorski; God son, Wayne Petner, sister-in-law, Barbara (late Eugene) Petner; and many nieces and nephews. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Waclaw and Pearl Petner; husband, John Pazour; daughter, Gail Kozinski; and sister, Loretta (Robert) Sikorski; and dear friend, the late Edward J. Strbjak.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 5304 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again at the church on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Geraldine was a bargain hunter and an avid thrift store addict. She could not pass up a "great" buy. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Heartland Hospice of IL for the love and care of Mom. www.kishfhuneralhome.net