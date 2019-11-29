Geraldine Pigott

VALPARAISO, IN - Geraldine Pigott, age 79, passed away in Valparaiso, on November 25, 2019. Gerri will be greatly missed by her daughter: Sharin Oliver (Rob) of Broomfield, CO; and her sons: Ted Pigott (Shu-ting) of Valparaiso, IN, and Tim Pigott (Allison Krecik) of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Carolyn Oliver, Tommy Oliver, and Theo Pigott; sister Kathy Workman (Tom); niece and nephew: Matt Workman and K.C. Wells (Trevor); and numerous dear friends.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents: Theodore and Katherine Primich; and daughter, Lynn Pigott.

Gerri was a life-long learner. She was a 1958 graduate of Merrillville High School, attended DePauw University, graduated from Valparaiso University, took courses at Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Calumet, and obtained an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Gerri touched the lives of many as a proud supporter of charitable and educational organizations, in her various roles at Gary Steel Products, and as a devoted mother. Her encouragement and support of her children and family was steadfast. She leaves a legacy of kindness, enthusiasm, and generosity for all of us to mirror in our own lives, and she shared her intelligence and optimism with everyone she met. Her gentle spirit and positive attitude left a lasting impression on the world around her.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A Private Burial will take place at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Save the Dunes.

To visit Gerri's online guestbook go to www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-769-3322.