Geraldine Triemstra (nee Porter)

MUNSTER, IN/FORMERLY OF SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Geraldine "Gerrie" Triemstra (nee Porter), age 86, of Munster, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Roger L. Triemstra. Loving mother of Patti (Rick) Powell, Carl (Faith) Triemstra, Cheri Triemstra, and Dean Triemstra. Cherished grandmother of Joshua (Sarah) Powell, Aaron (Leah) Powell, Kaitlyn Powell, Rachel (Brian) Bardolph, Justin (Rachel) Triemstra, Meghan Terpstra, Zachary Terpstra, Griffin (Tiffany) Terpstra, Jakob Triemstra, and Lillian Triemstra; great-grandmother of Walter, Nadine, Henry, Sydney, Christian, Clara, Lucas, Calvin, Peter, Emma, Isabelle, Grace, Jessa, Stella, and Willa. Dear sister of late Pet (late Dick) Kuiper and Norman (Barb) Porter. Preceded in death by three grandchildren: late Adam Powell, late Kathryn Powell, and the late Bethany Powell, and by her parents Herman and Johanna Porter. Gerrie was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood Lansing Rd, Lansing, IL. Funeral service Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel C.R.C. (In consideration of other, masks are required.) Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Illiana Christian High School (10920 Calumet Ave. Dyer, IN 46311). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.