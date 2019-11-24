Geraldine "Gerry" Victoria Nauracy (nee Sylwestrowicz)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Geraldine V. Nauracy, age 83 of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Gerry was born on May 31, 1936 to the late Andrew and Victoria Sylwestrowicz. On May 11, 1957, she married her one and only love, the late, Joseph Nauracy.

Gerry is survived by her four children, Joseph (Cheryl) Nauracy, John (Kim Poland) Nauracy, Jerald (Karen) Nauracy and Denise (Thomas) Kmiatek; eight grandchildren, Kayleigh Nauracy, Adam Nauracy, John (Samantha Hammer) Nauracy, Jacob (Ashley) Nauracy, Nicholas (Lindsay McClain) Nauracy, Madison (Austin Gunter) Nauracy, Justin Kmiatek, Marissa Kmiatek; three great grandchildren, Julianna Nauracy, Jax Nauracy, Easton Nauracy and Baby on the way; brothers, Andrew (Angela) Sylwestrowicz and Robert Sylwestrowicz; God daughter, Regina Skopelja; numerous niece and nephews; friends, Janis Duwar, Tammy Duwar, Sandy Laurisch, Mary Ann Kmiatek; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Nauracy.

Gerry was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jaclyn Nauracy; sister, Sylvia Sowa; sister-in-law, Hilda (Cookie) Sylwestrowicz; nieces, Linda Sowa and Shawn Sylwestrowicz; and nephew, Curtis Sylwestrowicz.

Gerry attended Roosevelt High School in East Chicago moving on to work for Edward C. Minas and Carson Pirie Scott before becoming a successful business women in the bridal industry. For years she ran Jacklin's Bridal Boutique in Highland, IN before selling the business to care for both her parents and her mother-in-law in their later years. Gerry had many passions including sewing and cooking. Gerry would lovingly make Halloween costumes, Barbie doll clothes and special pajama's for each one of her grandchildren. Many enjoyed the culinary delights she baked from the Wedding and Birthday cakes to home cooked meals. Gerry's door was always open for all to enjoy. Gerry especially treasured her time with all of her grandchildren.

Gerry was a former member of the Daughters of Isabella. Her civic and humanitarian work was carried on throughout her life. She was active in the Republican Party at all levels: her support was a major force whether it be making beautiful raffle gifts or attending the many local fundraisers. Her work with Operation SOS and Wounded Warriors was steadfast. Gerry was a proud American through and through.

Family and friends my pay condolences to the family on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 808 W. 150th St. East Chicago, IN with a 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating. Interment will be private.

Mom, you will never be forgotten, for through we are apart, you are always and forever alive in our hearts.