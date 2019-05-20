Gerard A. Puent

Gerard A. Puent A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church in Dothan, Alabama with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude c/o Jerry Puent to a cause very near and dear to his heart.

https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=5825690&pg=personal&fr_id=39300&s_locale=en_US&et=HAa9jyxzDH846vDj1dRSuA&s_tafId=260512&sc_cid=emh9015