Gerard Patrick Keenan

CALUMET CITY, IL/FORMERLY OF CHICAGO - Gerard Patrick Keenan age 86 of Calumet City, IL passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving children: James Keenan, Mark (Meryl) Keenan, Patricia Keenan, Michelle (Michael Nolte) Keenan and Sean (Dustin) Keenan. Cherished grandfather of James Gilmartin III, Matthew Gilmartin and Lisa Gilmartin; Nicholas Keenan, Brad Keenan, Anthony Keenan and Lydia Keenan; and great grandfather of Landon Gilmartin. Gerard was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jacqueline (nee Mentch) Keenan, daughter Victoria (late James) Gilmartin, and son Michael Keenan.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Gerard will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the funeral home beginning with closing prayers at 9:30 AM then processing to Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Father Patrick Lyons officiating. Gerard will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.Gerard was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was a machinist in the mills for forty years. He loved the outdoors especially fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a devoted and long time parishioner of Our Lady of Knock Church. But most importantly he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com