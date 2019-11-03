Gertrude Amanda (Woelke) Schaefer

VALPARAISO, IN - Gertrude Amanda (Woelke) Schaefer, 93 of Valparaiso, passed away October 26, 2019. She was born December 15, 1925 in Pigeon, MI at home to Otto Woelke and Christine (Baum) Woelke, the middle child of six. After graduating from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio in the fall of 1944 where she majored in English, Spanish and education, she taught at a Lutheran mission school in San Juan, Texas for Mexican immigrant students. She met her future husband, Herbert Schaefer, and they were married on December 28, 1954. Together they served as Lutheran missionaries in India, Ethiopia, Lebanon and Hong Kong.

For thirteen years they lived in Geneva, Switzerland where Herb worked for the Lutheran World Federation and Trudy found her niche by becoming a staff member in the World Council of Churches' Department of Health. In 1989 they retired to Redding, CA. After her husband's death, Trudy moved to Valparaiso to be near her son and his family.

Trudy is survived by her son, Chuck Schaefer (Kathy Rowberg), step-daughters: Eilene Green (Robert), Diane Paulson (David), grandchildren: Sara, Kirsten, Hans, Rachael, Kari, Krista and Sonja; great grandchildren: Delilah, Elin, Joaquin, Leif and Tyler; and sister, Betty Orr. Her memorial service will be announced at a later to take place at Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, IN.