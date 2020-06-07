Gertrude "Trudy" Cobb

VALPARAISO, IN -

Gertrude "Trudy" Cobb, 93 of Valparaiso, peacefully went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born July 24, 1926 in New York City, NY to Charles and Julia "Anna" (Goosen) Preusch. Trudy received a degree in Mathematics Education from Valparaiso University and taught in Kouts, Michigan City, Jackson and Liberty Townships, and South Central. She also was Executive Secretary for National Equipment, Inc. in Valpo. Trudy was a devoted member of Liberty Bible Church where she enjoyed quality Bible teaching and rich fellowship. She sent and received many encouragement cards and was a prayer warrior for family, friends, and even our current global situation. Her friends called her "Jeremiah" because she often quoted Jeremiah 29:11, a favorite Bible verse. In 2010, she saw a lifelong dream fulfilled. As a result of her son, Ed, telling her to make a Bucket List, she attended the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, which only happens every ten years.

On April 5, 1953, in New York, she married Wayne Edward Cobb, who preceded her in death in 1999. She is survived by their children: Ed Cobb (Rita), Carol (John) Key, both of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Marybeth (Brian) Dewey, Caleb, Abigail, Esther, and Deborah Key; great grandchildren: Addison "Addi", Clara, Brady, and Tate Dewey; sister, Elizabeth Anne "Bette" Hamilton; and cousin, Joan (Bruning) Schell. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers: Charles and William Preusch.

A drive-thru visitation, where guests may visit with the family while remaining in their vehicles, will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, at Door C, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM. In case of rain, visitation will be held in the Fireside Room. Then, all are invited to the funeral service beginning at 12:00 NOON in the sanctuary. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Carol Key's Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person. Private burial will take place at Luther Cemetery in Washington Township, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Liberty Bible Church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements. On their website, www.angelcrestinc.com will be a video of the funeral service, a picture slide-show of Trudy's life, her obituary, and an opportunity to leave a message. We would like to express gratitude to the terrific staff at Brookdale Assisted Living where she lived for nearly four years; to two hospice agencies – Heart to Heart and Dunes Hospice, and to Chisenga, an amazing care giver. We are grateful for her Victorious Women Sunday school class. And we want to give glory to God for His infinite mercy and love, and His perfect timing.