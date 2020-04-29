Gertrude Lessard

VALPARAISO, IN -

Gertrude Lessard, 100, of Valparaiso, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born March 1920 in Gary, the daughter of Michael and Mary (Guzinski) Rolewicz. Gertrude was a beautician and homemaker.

She is survived by her daughters, Trudy Lessard, Michelle Lessard, Elizabeth Richardson, Mary Newlin, of Valparaiso and Adrienne (James) Stack, of Hobart, her son Joseph (Marie) Lessard, of Washington, a sister Marie Quade of Merrillville, 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Adrian Lessard, her parents and ten siblings. Gertrude enjoyed Canasta and sewing. Services are pending. www.bartholomewnewhard.com