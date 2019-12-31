Gertrude Ludwick

LANSING, IL - Gertrude Ludwick, age 96 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Roseland and Dolton, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She is survived by her children: Aileen (Darnell) Sterchele of Hobart, IN, Don (Michelle) Darnell of Highland Park, IL Nancy Fleming of Yardley, PA, Cathy Ludwick of Lansing, IL, and Lynn (Jim) Thomas of Lansing, IL; nine grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Mrs. Ludwick was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 27 years: John Ludwick; parents Charles and Katherine Dorn of Roseland; sisters: Hilda DeValk, Dorothy Recker, and brother: Jerry Dorn.

Friends are invited to visit with Gertrude's family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral service will be at Noon with Pastor Bob Bajda officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gertrude's name to Moody Bible Institute, 820 N LaSalle Blvd, Chicago, IL 60610 or online at www.moodybible.org.

Gertrude was a member of First Baptist in Lansing. She had worked at the Harvey TB Clinic and Value Village in Dolton. She enjoyed being with her family and baking for them. She was a prayer warrior for her family. She was fond of bakeries, especially Dutch ones. It was said she could smell a bakery two blocks away. Her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13. www.schroederlauer.com.