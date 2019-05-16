Gertrude (Trudy) Niemiec

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
9640 Kennedy Avenue
Highland, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James the Less Catholic Church
9640 Kennedy Avenue
Highland, IN
Obituary
HIGHLAND, IN - Gertrude (Trudy) Niemiec, age 83 of Highland, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born in Calumet City, IL. to Josephine (Misch) and Michael Niemiec.

Trudy is predeceased by her mother and father as well as sister Virginia Lundsten, brothers Joseph and Frank Niemiec, and brothers-in-law Dr. Leslie Lundsten, Ralph Knoerzer, and Dr. David Czarnecki.

She is survived by her sisters Josephine Knoerzer, and Phyllis Czarnecki, and brother Stephen (Anna) Niemiec. Plus many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN. There will be a visitation hour at 9:00 a.m. at church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Trudy's name to either the Cancer Resource Centre of Munster, IN. or Humane Indiana of Highland, IN. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on May 16, 2019
