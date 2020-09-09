1/1
Gertrude P. (Pomplun) Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gertrude P. Clark (nee Pomplun)

HIGHLAND, IN -

Gertrude P. Clark (nee Pomplun) age 91, of Highland, was called by the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Gertrude is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Robert; her children, John (Alice) Clark, Ken (Carol) Clark, and Barbara (Paul) Boughamer; grandchildren, Bobby (Amie) Clark and Jennifer Clark; great-grandson, Braydon; sisters-in-law, Sally (John) Blackstone and Eleanor Pomplin, and many nieces, nephews, friends and wonderful neighbors. Preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Gertrude Pomplun; siblings, Fern (late, Orvel) Stephenson, Edward Pomplun, Fred Pomplin, Ruth (late, Al) Kornaus and Alvin (late, Lee) Pomplun.

Gertrude was a graduate of Whiting High School and was also a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church since 1956. She worked as a volunteer at the Lutheran Home in Crown Point for several years. Gertrude loved to camp and research family genealogy. She was an exceptionally loving wife and mother who deeply cared for her family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 directly at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9009 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Eric Kleinschmidt officiating. Gertrude will lie in repose at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service and will be laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear a mask and social distance.

Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Reposing
10:30 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Stephanie Smith
Friend
September 8, 2020
nice lady
scott lindsey
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved