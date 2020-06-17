Gilbert F. Bogs Jr.
Gilbert F. Bogs, Jr.

LANSING, IL - Gilbert F. Bogs Jr., age 71 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife: Gloria (nee Duplaga); son: Brian; and sister: Cynthia Bogs.

Gil was preceded in death by his parents: Gilbert Sr. and Arlene Bogs.

Gil was a Production Engineer in the steel mills. He honorably served our country in the National Guard. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan; he umpired for High School, Little League, and Babe Ruth baseball in Lansing as well as being a coach for Babe Ruth Little League in Lansing.

Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Gil's care. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no wake or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gil's name to the Brookfield Zoo. He loved going there to see the animals. www.schroederlauer.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
