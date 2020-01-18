Gilbert (Galvez) Navarro

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Obituary
Gilbert (Galvez) Navarro

HOBART, IN - Gilbert (Galvez) Navarro, age 80, passed away on January 14, 2020 He was preceded in death by his father Fredricko, his mother Otilia and his brother Fred.

Gilbert is survived by his daughters: Michele (Navarro) Norwood and Theresa (Navarro) Brisentine; grandchildren, Alaina Vazquez, Allie Brisentine, and J.D. Brisentine and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends are invited on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN). There will be a private graveside service for just the family on Monday, January 20, 2020 at noon, at Calumet Cemetery. www.mycalumetpark.com


Published in The Times on Jan. 18, 2020
