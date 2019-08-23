Gilberto Barcenas

CROWN POINT, IN - Gilberto Barcenas, age 87, of Crown Point, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Gilberto is survived by his daughters: Norma (Ernie) Nowaczyk and Marcy (Tim) Kapshandy; and granddaughters: Kelly and Kate Kapshandy.

Gilberto was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 65 years, Yolanda; and his daughter, Brenda.

Gilberto was born on October 20, 1931 to the late Miguel and Carolina Barcenas. On November 26, 1953 he married the love of his life, Yolanda, and together they had three daughters. He loved his church and family. Gilberto worked for over 50 years at USS Steel and later at St. Mary's School in Crown Point. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, and will be truly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Prayers will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:15 AM at the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 PM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Gilberto's name to St. Mary Catholic Church.

