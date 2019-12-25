Gino Capellari, Jr.

DeMOTTE, IN - Gino Capellari, Jr., age 68 of Demotte, passed away December 21, 2019 at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso. He is the son of Gino and Doris (Bosse) Capellari, Sr., both deceased.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Jean (Kaczmarek); brother Russ (Leisa) Capellari of Kouts; sister Elaine (Rich) Lesniak of Tinley Park, IL; sister-in-law Jane Bormann of Wheatfield. He is the father of two sons Gino Capellari of Valparaiso and Chris (Wendy) Capellari of DeMotte and the best Nonno ever to four granddaughters Anna, Mia, Laynie, and Brynn and one grandson Ryker. He will be loved and missed greatly by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his grand dogs Toby and Lola.

Gino was a graduate of Andrean HS, class of 69. He began his apprenticeship to become a mason in 1968 at 17 years old. He became one of the absolute best bricklayers around. Gino was a member of the Unions-Local #4-6 for over 50 years. He worked many years for De Motte Masonry as a Foreman for Clem Grover and the late Don Sytsma, then finished off his career at Turnipseed Masonry for Dave Turnipseed. After retiring, he cut grass for the Kankakee Valley School System and helped hang garage doors with his friend, Larry Ooms. Those opportunities gave him relationships that lasted his lifetime and beyond, branching out to his entire family. Gino was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #440 where he relished his near daily trips to visit with his buddies, watch "Jeopardy" and enjoy his PBR! (we believe he kept them in business!) He was a fan of the Godfather, Scarface, and National Lampoon movies, crossword puzzles, the Indianapolis Colts, and vacationing in Las Vegas. He was nicknamed "Betty" as in Betty Crocker because of his talent in the kitchen. Cupcakes, blueberry pie, cheesecake, homemade spaghetti sauce, ravioli and pork tacos were some of his specialties. His biggest passion was attending the sporting events of his grandkids. He was always there, standing on the sidelines giving praise and advice where he could. During his last few days, he pleaded to Jean that the only ride he wanted out of there was with Jim Burns (old high school friend and owner of the funeral home). While it broke our hearts to hear him say that, Jim granted his final wish.

Friends may visit with Gino's family on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the Celebration of Gino's Life at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Contributions may be made to the .

www.burnsfuneral.com