Gino F. Maver

Gino F. Maver, age 46, went to meet his Lord in heaven on March 6, 2019. He was and will always be a loving son of Frank and Helen Maver of Highland, IN; brother of Pete (Tammy) Maver of Clarkston, MI and uncle to Adam, Marissa and Andrew Maver. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Francesco and Mary Maver; maternal grandparents, Pete and Mary Badovinac; and Nikola and Malcika Badovinac, Aunt Maria Kekic and Uncle Nikola Badovinac in Croatia.

He graduated from Highland High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Purdue - Calumet. He worked at K-Mart, Menards, Jackson & Hewitt, and Kroger in the Troy, Michigan area. His favorite pastime was books, he couldn't have enough of them! He found friendship and happiness living on his own and being part of On My Own of Michigan, an organization in Troy, MI which helps people with disabilities live on their own and make them feel part of the community. Thanks to all members and staff of OMO who were part of Gino's life.

Friends and family will meet for Funeral Mass at Christ Our Light Catholic Church; 3077 Glouchester; Troy, MI at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 with Mass starting at 10:30a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to On My Own of Michigan are appreciated at https://onmyownofmi.org/get-involved/donate/ or mail to 1250 Kirts Blvd., Suite 300; Troy, MI 48084

A MEMORIAL MASS for Gino will be held in Indiana at St. James the Less Church in Highland, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 am.