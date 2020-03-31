Gladys Hembree Atchison (nee Messer)
CROWN POINT, IN - Gladys Hembree Atchison (nee Messer), age 92, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Gladys is survived by her son, Charles Hembree, Jr.; grandchildren: Kelly (Jeff) Hembree Davidson and Amanda Hembree; great-grandchildren: Thomas Davidson and Autumn Hembree.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husbands: Clyde Hembree, Sr. and Ernest Atchison; parents: Alice and Channie Messer; daughter-in-law, Theresa Hembree; five brothers and one sister.
Gladys was retired from Montgomery Wards as a waitress. She was a member of the Foresters and enjoyed gardening and garage-saling. Gladys was a member of the Church of Christ in Merrillville, IN.
