Gladys J. Swayne

VALPARAISO, IN -

Gladys J. Swayne, 83 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born May 12, 1935 in Chicago Heights, IL to the late Herman and Amanda (Bernard) Nietfeldt. Gladys attended Salem Lutheran School in Homewood, graduated from Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, and worked in the comptroller office with Ford Motor Company, before retiring to raise a family. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso and the Welcome Wagon Organization. Gladys enjoyed playing cards with her friends, doing puzzles, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a gentle, kind, loving, and strong woman, who was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Gladys will be deeply missed.

On August 18, 1962 in Homewood, IL, Gladys married Charles Swayne, who preceded her in death in 2002. She is survived by their children: Ellen Swayne and Brian (Lisa) Swayne, both of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Zoe, Tess, Charlie; and the sisters: Lorraine Blakemore and Darlene (Larry) Leatz.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, with visitation from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or National Fragile X Foundation.

MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.