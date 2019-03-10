Gladys R. Livesay

Gladys R. Livesay (nee Nellett)

CROWN POINT, IN - Gladys R. Livesay (nee Nellett) of Crown Point, IN passed away March 7, 2019. She is survived by three children Karen (Gary) Livesay-Brandt, Chuck (Willie) Livesay Jr, Sally (Mark) Kallay, x-husband Charles Livesay, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, preceded in death by her son Louis, grandson Daniel Kallay Jr.

Memorial service will be held Monday March 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave(1/2 mile south of US 30) Crown Point, IN, Rev. Jimmy Lopez officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM (service time) at the funeral home.

Gladys was a retire electrical motor inspector at Inland Steel CO. and IN/TEK, she was also a girl scout leader, a volunteer and EMT with the American Red Cross. Mrs. Livesay was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Published in The Times on Mar. 10, 2019
