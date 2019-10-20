Gladys Schwerman (nee Adams)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Gladys Schwerman (nee Adams) of Merrilville, formerly of Colorado, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

She is survived by her four children: Paul Brummet, Robert Brummet, Timothy (Kelli) Brummet, and Kathleen (Craig) Cizek; eight grandchildren: Jason and Melissa Brummet, Natalie and Madaline Brummet, Derek (Jennifer) Brummet and Alex Brummet, Katlyn and Kelsey Cizek; three great-grandchildren: Delanie, Ella, and Luke; brother: Tom (Hilma) Adams; sister: Sharon Adams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Sophie Adams and son, Larry Brummet.

Gladys received an Associates Degree from Indiana University and owned Lake View Video in Cedar Lake. She was an avid traveler and was a lover of history and nature.

Private services were held for the family. Arrangements handled by PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE. In lieu of flowers, show kindness to one another.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.