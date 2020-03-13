Glen A. Miller

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Glenn A. Miller age 69, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cathy Miller; children, Scott (Tina) Miller, Steven Miller and Lisa (Eric) Medina; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; mother, Geraldine Miller; brother, Bernard Miller; mother in law, Dorothy Valenzuela; many extended members of the family and dear friends and his canine companion, Lizzy.

Preceded in death by father, Bernard E. Miller and brother, David Miller.

Glenn was born May 10, 1950 and was employed at ArcelorMittal for 50 years. He enjoyed fishing with his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

Glenn was a loving son, brother, husband, father and papa and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday from 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Cremation Services to follow.

