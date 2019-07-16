Glenda Adams

HOBART, IN - Glenda Adams, age 79, of Hobart, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Merrillville, IN. She was born on January 27, 1940 in Princeton, KY to the late Carl and Addie Lee (nee Taylor) Rogers. Glenda married the love of her life the late George Wesley Adams in Hopkinsville, KY on March 9, 1957. She was a member of Liverpool Baptist Church in Lake Station and a retired self-employed owner of Broadway Hearing Aids. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Glenda is survived by her; son, Michael (Nancy) Adams; two daughters, Pam Dugger and Deborah (Dave) Lewis; seven grandchildren, David James (Kristin) Lewis, Nichol (Frank) DeNigris, Jason (Deirdre) Lewis, Jessica (Daniel) Maya, Mary (Dannon) Flanagan, Michael Adams and Kathryn Dugger; eleven great-grandchildren and other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Adams; her parents; grandson, Joe Lewis; son-in-law, Jack Dugger and sister, Irene Cartwright.

In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions in Glenda's name may be made to Ronald McDonald House https:///www.rmhc.org//rmhc-donation-boxes or America Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. Funeral service for Glenda will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOMES, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342, with Pastor Don Taylor officiating. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for Glenda will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service also at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. For information, please call (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.