Glenda D. Jones "Bim"

HAMMOND, IN - Glenda D. Jones age 66, of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at home.

Survivors: husband James A. Jones; four children, Christopher Jones, Andre (Courtney) Jones, Nakia (Benjamin) Marrero, Tameka (Calvin) Curtis; six grandchildren; mother, Mary C. Thomas; three sisters; three brothers; special niece, Africa Tarver and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father, Dezzie B. Thomas and brother, Joe Thomas.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1047 Kenwood Street, Hammond, Rev. Patrick Gillis, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior the funeral service.

Mrs. Jones was a member of New Community Baptist Church and a registered nurse at Community Hospital in Munster for over 20 years.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jones family during their time of loss.