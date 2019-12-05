Glenda Boton (1936 - 2019)
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Munster, IN
Glenda Boton

MUNSTER, IN - Glenda Boton 83, of Munster, passed away November 30, 2019 at her home. Glenda was born on April 9, 1936 in Kokomo, IN the daughter of Glen and Charlotte Rogers.

She is survived by her loving husband Joseph Boton, as well as a daughter, Jordana Boton. Also surviving are Glenda's siblings Maritta Purcell, Amy Hardebeck, Sonja Baber, Pat Eckley and Paul Rogers. A grandson Luca also survives. She is preceded in death by her parents. She was a teacher for the Cedar Lake, IN school system, and graduated from the St. Joseph College as well as Purdue University. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Glenda enjoyed genealogy and was a Daughter of the American Revolution and member of the Society of Indiana Pioneers.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Published in The Times on Dec. 5, 2019
bullet Purdue University
