LOVELAND, CO - Glenn A. Mulholland, 88, passed away June 28, 2019 in Loveland, CO.

He was born February 4, 1931 in Chicago, IL to the late Wilfred and Minnie Mulholland. He graduated from Valparaiso University in 1956. Glenn served in the US Army prior to and during the Korean War. He was Branch Manager for Sunbeam Appliance Service Center in Jacksonville, FL and Hammond, IN for over 35 years. Glenn was an avid golfer, Bridge and Pinochle player. He served as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 551 in Munster, IN, member of American Legion Post 369, East Chicago, IN and an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Munster, IN for 47 years.

He was preceded in death by: son, Stephen Mulholland.Glenn is survived by: wife of 64 years, Betty; sons, Daniel (Donna) and Mark Mulholland; daughter, Julie Kaster (Dennis); brother, Ron Mulholland (LouAnn); sister, Barbara Kalan (Bruno); five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Peace with Christ Lutheran Church, Fort Collins. Memorial contributions are requested to Peace with Christ Lutheran Church or Pathways Hospice in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526.

