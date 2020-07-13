Glenn Cooper Thomason "G.T."

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Glenn Cooper Thomason "G.T.", formerly of Cedar Lake, Indiana, passed away in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 7, 2020. Glenn grew up in Cedar Lake and was a member of Hanover Central's second graduating class (1969) where he excelled in baseball and basketball, setting many records. After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University he eventually became a produce broker in South Florida. He is survived by son, Damon, of West Palm Beach, sister, Laura (Jim) Claus, of Cedar Lake, as well as nephews, nieces, cousins and many devoted friends. And of course Birdy. He was predeceased by long-time companion Ms. Kim, parents, Thomas and Olive Thomason and sister, Linda Hug.

Glenn was a truly generous and caring person and a Die-Hard Chicago Cub fan who had a great sense of humor and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. To honor Glenn, obtain a Scratch-Off to play while listening to Willie Nelson's "Nothing I Can Do About It Now". Glenn will be smiling.

Cremation arrangements by All County Funeral Home and Crematory, Lake Worth, Florida. Burial to follow in North West Indiana.