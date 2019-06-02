Glenn Thomas Gross

CROWN POINT, IN - Glenn Thomas Gross, age 52, of Crown Point, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Lyla (nee Slupczynski) and his dog, Sally; parents: Culver and Nancy Gross; three sisters: Sheila (Casey) Dunn, Amy (Dean) Andrews and Andrea Gross; loving uncle of Taylor, Kyle, Cayley, Tanner, Brent, Meghan, Erynn; close family friend, Monica Bardeson; and many dear friends.

Glenn was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 1985 and received an Associate's Degree in Voiceovers from Columbia College in Chicago. He was the owner of American Family Insurance-Glenn Gross Agency in Crown Point. Glenn was a member of the Bricklayers Union Local 6. He proudly served in the Armed Forces as an Army Medic. Glenn greatly enjoyed riding his Harley along with his "Lovely Bride", Lyla. He was an aficionado of fine wines, music, bourbon and art. He loved motor-homing in his Fore Travel Motor Coach. Glenn honed his skills in the culinary arts and loved sharing this gift/passion with his family and friends. He was a loyal and dedicated patron of Lucrezia Ristorante in Crown Point (Pinky's Up) and an avid Cubs fan. Most of all, Glenn was a loving and protective husband, son and brother.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

To view directions and sign Glenn's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.