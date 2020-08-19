1/
Glenn W. Berkshire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenn W. Berkshire

VALPARAISO, IN - Glenn W. Berkshire, a long-time resident of Valparaiso, died peacefully at age 94 on August 4, 2020 in Beverly Hills, FL, where he had lived for many years. Born April 22, 1926 in Cass County, IN, he grew up and graduated from high school in North Judson, IN in 1944. Drafted immediately into the Navy, he served in the communications group of the initial crew of the USS Midway aircraft carrier when it was launched in March of 1945.

Glenn was married in 1948 and moved to Valparaiso in 1950, where he was actively involved for many years in Park District recreational sports leagues, including serving as the Secretary of the men's city golf league for over 25 years. Following the death of his wife in 1978 and his retirement from Bethlehem Steel in 1983, in 1986 Glenn remarried and moved to Florida to pursue his second "career". An avid golfer for years who struggled to break 80 a few times a summer, his game flourished during retirement in sunny Florida and within a few years he was competing in and winning tournaments in the over-65 division. By the age of 78 he had achieved on more than five occasions the golfer's dream of shooting his own age or lower. Blessed with good health, he played golf into his 80's and did his own gardening and home repairs into his 90's.

Glenn was preceded in death by his first wife, Vera Meiss Berkshire, his parents Mae and Everett Berkshire, and his sister, Geneva Kosinski. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Doris Church Berkshire, his three children Donna (John) Bloniarz of Chicago, IL, Lori (Mark) Bearby of Carmel, IN, and Alan (Cynthia) Berkshire of Santa Monica, California, his six grandchildren Patrick and James Bloniarz and Emily, Vera, Grant and Nora Berkshire, his great grandson Sean Bloniarz, and his niece Karen Knutson. No services are planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved