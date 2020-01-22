Glenn W. Carlson

MUNSTER, IN - Glenn W. Carlson, age 87, US Army Veteran, of Munster, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Loving husband for 44 years of Rita E. Carlson nee Hofmiller. Devoted father of Susan (Jeff) Rodeck of Chesterton, IN. Proud grandpa of Joseph "Joey" B. Rodeck. Brother-in-law of Patricia Hofmiller. Fond uncle and cousin of many. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Walfred and Frieda Carlson and his brother Robert (late Judy) Carlson and his brother-in-law Robert Hofmiller. Glenn was a graduate of Hobart High School and received a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University Lafayette in 1956. He was employed by NIPSCO for many years. He was an active member of Augustana Lutheran Church of Hobart, IN and later St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Munster, where he served as Treasurer. He enjoyed working in his basement workshop and working in his yard. Glenn was an avid reader and enjoyed watching his DVD's downstairs. His family would like to thank the staff at Symphony of Dyer and the Hospice of the Calumet Area for all the care they provided to Glenn and his family. He was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:30 PM until 8:30 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN. There will be an additional viewing on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Peter A. Speckhard, Pastor officiating at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN. Interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information, please call LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.