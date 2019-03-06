Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna D. Patz.

Glenna D. Patz

CROWN POINT, IN - Glenna D. Patz age 73 of Crown Point, passed away March 4, 2019.

She is survived by three children Kim (Larry) Kenda, Linda (Scott) Brady, Dennis (Betty) Foster-Patz, two grandchildren Alyssa, Paige, twin sister Glada (Johnnie) Crews, one brother Leon (Charlene) Kittell, nephew Randy (Connie) Johnson, niece Sandy Nole many other nieces and nephews, two fur babies Ginger and Sasha. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Eva Kittell, two sisters, two nephews, one niece.

Memorial services will be held Friday March 8, 2019 2:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. (1/2 mile south of US 30) Crown Point, IN. Private burial. Friends may visit with the family on Friday March 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM (service time) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the hospice of your choice. For online condolences, www.chapellawnfunerals.com.