Gloria A. Kaminsky (nee Dosen)

WHITING, IN - Gloria A. Kaminsky (nee Dosen) 86 of Whiting passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, September 14, 2020 at Symphony of Chesterton. She was the beloved mother of Pamela (late Paul) Kaminsky Kompier and Ronald Kaminsky; loving twin sister of Geraldine (late Richard) Tumidalsky; dearest sister-in-law of Gloria Dosen; cherished aunt of Susan Haddock, Michael Dosen, Richard Tumidalsky and Michael Tumidalsky; dear great aunt of Gina, Alexa and John Wayne; many cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Dosen.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point. There is no visitation. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Gloria Kaminsky was born on May 31, 1934 in Whiting, Indiana to Michael and Susan (Murga) Dosen. She was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1952. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. She was a former employee of the Lever Bros Co., Hammond, Boise Cascade, Whiting and the Hammond Civic Center. She was an excellent baker and cook and loved to make pirohi. Devoted to her family, Gloria will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Repair Fund, would be appreciated. (219)659-4400